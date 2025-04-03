Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,098,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,742,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,528,000 after buying an additional 1,276,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $884.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

