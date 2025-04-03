Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 24,156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,984,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,724,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,363,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $114,631,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $193.13. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

