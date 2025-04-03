Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 169,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

