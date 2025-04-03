TD Securities Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$20.83.

In other news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

