Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Television Broadcasts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

