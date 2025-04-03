Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 345716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Teradata in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 993,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Teradata by 127.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

