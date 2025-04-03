Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 297534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.