TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448,566 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies comprises 1.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of TETRA Technologies worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of 173.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

