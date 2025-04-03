Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Cut by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,074 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

