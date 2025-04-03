The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Up 83.4% – Should You Buy?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shot up 83.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16). 618,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average session volume of 56,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.

