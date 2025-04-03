The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,809 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.19% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

