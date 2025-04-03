The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $594,902.42 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

SJM opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

