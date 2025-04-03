The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.58 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.92 and a 200-day moving average of $248.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

