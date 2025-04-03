The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after buying an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

