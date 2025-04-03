Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 188,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $148,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.