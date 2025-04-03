thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.61 ($11.53) and last traded at €10.04 ($10.91). 11,455,307 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.46 ($10.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.81.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

