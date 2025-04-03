Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 919,800 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

