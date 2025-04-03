Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,206.87. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $80,425.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $75,925.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DBX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

