TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 353,702 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,890.22. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMC the metals Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 10,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TMC the metals by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 7,330.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,424 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 542,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.