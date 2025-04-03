Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, which may include record labels, streaming services, live event promoters, and music publishing firms. Investors in music stocks gain exposure to the revenue streams generated by music production, distribution, and consumption, making them an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on trends in how music is monetized worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $20.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,770,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,836,056. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $15.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.63. 65,859,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,166,821. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $209.22.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,436,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,447,868. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

