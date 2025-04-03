Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Southern, Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, KBR, and Bank of New York Mellon are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate power from sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to support firms focused on sustainable energy solutions while potentially benefiting from the growing global shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. 1,951,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,216. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.97. 620,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.88. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.86. 450,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87.

KBR (KBR)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

NYSE:KBR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1,745,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. KBR has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

