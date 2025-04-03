Top Solar Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that specialize in the solar energy industry, including the manufacturing, installation, or development of solar panels and related technologies. Investors in solar stocks often anticipate growth from increased global adoption of renewable energy solutions and the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.62. 100,215,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,056,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $30.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.64. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Featured Articles