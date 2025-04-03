TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $313.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $288.31 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

