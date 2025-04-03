Toy Stocks To Consider – March 31st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Take-Two Interactive Software, and GameStop are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are equities considered more for their speculative or playful nature than for traditional investment fundamentals. They often belong to companies with innovative or unconventional business models that attract traders seeking short‐term excitement and potential rapid gains rather than long‐term stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $943.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $988.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $946.86. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,522,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,112,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $697.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,193. Target has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. 4,127,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.55. 1,109,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.09. 10,293,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

