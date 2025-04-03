Tractor Supply Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 4,049 call options.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

