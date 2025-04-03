Trexquant Investment LP Buys 976,370 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 224.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976,370 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Coty worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coty by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coty

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.