Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,422 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.75% of Coursera worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $17,010,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 61.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 628,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 440,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coursera by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 473,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 325,770 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 286,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.40.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

