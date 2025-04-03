Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.54 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.66% of Adient worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 643.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

