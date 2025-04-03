Trexquant Investment LP Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 396.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $173,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.44, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.