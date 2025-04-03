Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,670 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX opened at $342.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.50. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

