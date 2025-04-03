Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,121 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

