Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 340,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,016. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -179.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 333,574 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

