Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $1,100.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,087.21.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $824.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $933.06 and a 200-day moving average of $982.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.