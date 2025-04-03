Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Shares of TENB opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,987,000 after buying an additional 304,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137,150 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

