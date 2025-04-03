Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.0 days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

