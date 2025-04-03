UBS Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $235.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $107.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 139.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.