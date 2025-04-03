UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Stuart J. Bridges Buys 11,736 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £13,261.68 ($17,220.72).

UIL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 75,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. UIL Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.93.

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. UIL’s payout ratio is -26.81%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

