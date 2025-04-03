Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.48. 5,247,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,217,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 199,348 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

