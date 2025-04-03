United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.52 and a 12-month high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

