Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $371.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

