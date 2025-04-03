Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,834 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

