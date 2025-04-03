Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.4% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

