Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $296.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day moving average of $320.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

