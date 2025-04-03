Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned about 3.78% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after buying an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,412,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,629,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

