VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 142431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

