Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

