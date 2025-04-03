Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.