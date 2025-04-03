Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

