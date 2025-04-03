Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after buying an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,374,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,704,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Materials ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8309 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

