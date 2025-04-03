Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lessened by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after buying an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 108,685 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $248.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4516 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

